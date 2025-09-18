All Knicks

EXCLUSIVE: Knicks Superfan Spike Lee on Carmelo Anthony's Number

New York Knicks superfan and award-winning director Spike Lee weighed in on the Carmelo Anthony debate.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Actor and filmmaker Spike Lee watches game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Actor and filmmaker Spike Lee watches game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Spike Lee believes his beloved New York Knicks should do the right thing for Carmelo Anthony and his No. 7.

Before he took in the New York Liberty's recent playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury in Brooklyn, the lauded film director and Madison Square Garden courtside mainstay responded to Knicks on SI's question about the potential of Anthony having his number retired at Madison Square Garden with queries of his own.

"Is the Pope Catholic? Did the Pope go to Villanova?" a smirking Lee asked, referring to newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, who indeed hails from the same college as current Knicks stars Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart. "We had four guys, Villanova guys, we traded one [Donte DiVincenzo], whom I still love!"

Spike Lee
May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American filmmaker Spike Lee before game five of the eastern conference finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lee had more rhetorical queries when he asked for the question to be repeated, but it's easy to see where the Knicks super fan stands on the issue.

"Is James Brown? Is Al Green? Is Barry White?" Lee said with a laugh, further solidifying his not-so-indirect endorsement of seeing Anthony's No. 7 hang next to the digits of Patrick Ewing, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Willis Reed, and more.

Lee, whose latest offering "Highest 2 Lowest" debuted in theaters last month, played witness to many of Anthony's iconic moments in a Knicks uniform, including his famed 62-point game at MSG that set a New York single-game record at The World's Most Famous Arena.

Carmelo Anthony
Mar 22, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) defends against New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz won 108-101. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

Debate about Anthony's inclusion among Knicks royalty has surfaced ever since his seven-year term with the Knicks ended in 2017 and reignited when he officially announced his retirement six years later.

Though many have decried Anthony's lack of postseason success in Manhattan (one playoff series win), further fuel in his favor was added earlier this month when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, earning induction on his first ballot. While no official stance has been made on a future honor, Anthony's No. 7 has not been worn by any Knick since his last time on Garden hardwood.

Eight players have received the honor of having their jersey hang from the MSG rafters, with Ewing and his No. 33 receiving the honor most recently in 2003.

