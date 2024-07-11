Knicks Land Jazz Center in Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks are still looking for a big man to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.
The Knicks have struck out so far in free agency, failing to re-sign any veteran big men on the open market. However, they could look to make a trade for one of the league's rising young stars at the position.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Jericho Sims, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10-protected, via WAS) and a 2025 second-round pick (via BRK) to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler.
"The Knicks "have had some interest" in Kessler, per SNY's Ian Begley, who added that Kessler could cost "at least a first-round pick." Since New York miraculously didn't eliminate its draft pick collection in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster, it still has enough to grant Utah's wish," Buckley writes. "In return, New York would gain an intimidating interior presence to slot behind Robinson. Kessler has yet to log 1,800 minutes in a season, yet he still finished each of his first two ranked among the league's top six in total blocks."
A lot of teams in the league have their eyes on the Jazz right now, who could become the next team to sell off their top assets. Lauri Markkanen is a free agent at the end of the season, and many teams believe he is on his way out the door. If the Jazz look to trade Markkanen, Kessler could very well also be traded.
Kessler, who turns 23 later this month, averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in his second season in the NBA with the Jazz, which are numbers comparable to what Hartenstein was posting last season.
The Knicks have shown a willingness to go "all-in" after trading five future first-round picks for Mikal Bridges. New York still has tradable assets and Utah could be a team willing to play ball. The Knicks should surely have their eye on what the Jazz do with Markkanen, and if he moves, they should be the first to send a phone call to Salt Lake City.
