Knicks Named Landing Spot for Jazz Center
The New York Knicks are still looking for a center after they lost Isaiah Hartenstein earlier this month in free agency, and options are drying out.
The Knicks may have to get creative and look where other teams may not, eyeing low-risk, high-reward options that could give them similar to what they got with Hartenstein two summers ago.
An NBA executive told Heavy reporter Sean Deveney that the Knicks should look at former Miami Heat and Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven.
“For what they need, he might be a really good fit,” an executive told Heavy. “His defense has always been a question mark, but they did a good job with Hartenstein on that and I think they could get there with him. Omer (Yurtseven), when we have seen him, very active on the glass, a pretty good scorer, and if you want someone you can bring off the bench and be a contrast to what you get with (Mitchell) Robinson, I think you’d have to consider him.”
Yurtseven, 26, played his first two seasons with the Heat before signing with the Jazz a year ago. While he wasn't a good fit in Utah, he flashed some potential while with Miami. In 56 games during his rookie season, Yurtseven averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Heat. He dealt with an ankle injury in his second year, which led the Heat to move on from him.
In Utah, Yurtseven wasn't in a position to succeed with Walker Kessler in front of him on the depth chart. But now, with a new team, Yurtseven could bounce back in his NBA career.
The Knicks, more than any team, could be that fit for Yurtseven given the team's need for a rim protector and a center to work with in the pick-and-roll.
He may not be the sexiest name available, but Yurtseven may be what the Knicks need as a backup center, and that could be the piece New York needs to stay in the contender conversation.
