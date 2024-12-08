Knicks Lose Karl-Anthony Towns For Pistons Game
The New York Knicks will be missing some horsepower when they face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks will be missing Karl-Anthony Towns due to a knee injury, allowing Jericho Sims to step into the starting five. This is the second game that Towns has missed this season, having previously sat out of Nov. 15's win over Brooklyn. New York (14-8) will also be missing Cameron Payne (elbow), who is set to miss his second consecutive contest.
In a bit of good news, the Knicks will have Jalen Brunson available after he was added to the injury report with a back issue. Brunson played only 27 minutes in Thursday's win over Charlotte and briefly spent time in the New York locker room. He returned to the bench but did not go back into to the increasing one-sided game.
All three players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. New York is looking to close out a four-game homestand on a perfect note, having previously gotten by New Orleans, Orlando, and Charlotte with relative ease.
On the other side, the reeling Pistons (9-15) will be missing Ausar Thompson, who is dealing with a sore left adductor.
