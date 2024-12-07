Inside Knicks Legend's Newest Project
Retirement has been anything but for New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony has been as active as he was in his NBA heyday, as he's currently headlining his own podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn," and guiding his son Kiyan's burgeoning collegiate career from a distance as he prepares to embark on Syracuse's Orange path. Now, Anthony is set to serve as an executive producer of the Victory Road Studios web series "Rabid Fans."
“RabidFans is an entertaining take on sports culture that doesn’t hold back,” Anthony lauded in a release from Victory Road Studios. “It captures the passion, energy, and real talk of fans, and we’re excited to help bring this original and creative series to an even bigger audience.”
Released in August, "Rabid Fans" offers a new take on the traditional sports talk show, with the current athletic topics debated by animated vermin living under the streets of New York City. The cast is headlined by "Ballers" star Carl McDowell, former "NBA 2K" sideline reporter Rachel DeMita, Victory Road CEO Mike Basone, and comedian Jack Usher.
View a trailer for the series, as well as clips and additional content here.
"In today's crowded content landscape, where athletes have their own podcasts and media outlets often follow similar formats, Rabid Fans stands out by offering a unique, satirical, and story-driven approach to sports commentary," Basone, who voices the series' rat, Josh Hart-jersey clad host Pete Seratti, said in a statement to SI. "The brand brings a fresh, irreverent take to the world of sports entertainment, blending humor with insightful narratives to captivate its audience."
"This innovative approach not only Rabid Fans from the typical sports media formula but also positions the brand to expand across a wide range of content verticals, including TV and film."
"Rabid Fans" is the latest project Anthony is working on with Creative 7, his multimedia company founded alongside business partner and entrepreneur Asani Swann. Bearing the digit that Anthony wore with the Knicks, Creative 7 targets "purpose-driven projects spanning film, television, documentary, animation, audio, and digital content that speaks to the evolution of the human spirit through adversity, social activism, and compelling, entertainment-forward storytelling."
