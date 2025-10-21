Knicks Lose Two Stars for Season Opener
It’s opening night for the New York Knicks, but they’ll already be using understudies.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, New York will go without both Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson when they open the 2025-26 season against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post says that Hart is dealing with “lumbar spasms” while Robinson is engaged in “management” for an ankle ailment.
Hart and Robinson were two of the Knicks headliners during the preseason, as the final spot in the team’s starting five would appear to come down to them. Hart started most of last year and became well regarded for his hustle plays and triple-doubles but stepped aside for Robinson in the middle of the Eastern Conference Finals series against Indiana. Robinson had missed most of last year with an ankle injury originally endured during the 2024 playoffs.
Hart, however, lasted just seven minutes in the preseason, hurting his back while going after a rebound during the Knicks’ exhibition opener against Philadelphia in Abu Dhabi. He was frequently listed as day-to-day from there on out and did appear in any further games.
“[Hart] is running and doing on-court work but not scrimmaging,” SNY’s Ian Begley said. “Like with Mitchell Robinson, Knicks medical team is taking cautious approach with Hart. They will continue to see where Hart is each day after his workout. If Hart’s back continues to progress in right direction, Knicks will add more to his workouts every day and monitor his progress, per league source.”
What does this mean for Hart and Robinson going forward?
Hart came off the bench during his brief preseason showing, a development he long made peace with. Injuries may come to define this hopeful season for Hart, who is planning to wear a splint on his shooting hand to manage an injury endured last year.
The Knicks have been somewhat cryptic with the status of Robinson, the longest-tenured active New Yorker set to enter his eighth tour of Manhattan. The team has expressed plans for him to engage in load management this year, particularly in the cases of back-to-backs and road trips.
This time, however, there is finally a designation attached to Robinson’s management and it’s the same ankle that kept him out until late winter last time around. Robinson reprised his role in the Knicks’ starting five in the preseason after mostly coming off the bench last year and was second among all preseason participants with 10 rebounds a game, needing less than 15 minutes per to do so. Robinson was set to form a “two-big” set-up with fellow seven-footer Karl-Anthony Towns.
Who fills in?
With neither Robinson or Hart available, the Knicks could potentially turn to sophomore center Ariel Hukporti to fill in the paint void. Hukporti, the final pick of the 2024 draft, earned fleeting rotational time last season before a meniscus injury derailed his freshman momentum. The Knicks could also go small with incumbent sixth man Miles McBride while potential newcomers Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele could likewise be considered.
In addition to the departures of Hart and Robinson, Towns (quad) has been labeled questionable while OG Anunoby (ankle) is probable.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!