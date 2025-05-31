Knicks Have Major Mikal Bridges Decision Coming
The New York Knicks are looking to figure out the future of new trade acquisition Mikal Bridges.
Bridges was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets over the offseason for five first-round picks, making him one of the most valuable players on the Knicks roster.
Bridges is a free agent after the 2025-26 season, so talks about an extension could take place this offseason. Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus detailed the Knicks' dilemma with Bridges' contract extension.
"After his star turn with the Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges needed time to adjust to being a role player again on the Knicks. He's become a vital cog for them on both sides of the ball in the playoffs, though," Pincus wrote.
"New York is all-in with its core, and Bridges has just one year left in the deal. This offseason, the Knicks figure to do what they can to sign him to an extension."
The Knicks did improve with Bridges on the roster, winning one more game in the regular season and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. That alone should help Bridges' chances at landing a massive extension.
While Bridges hasn't been perfect for the Knicks and there is still room for improvement, New York can't afford to trade almost their entire future for two seasons of the player they got in return.
The Knicks will almost certainly hand out an extension to Bridges, but the question remains regarding how much money he will cost in the future.
The Knicks have to be mindful of the fact of the penalties they face if they go into the second apron. That being said, the Knicks have enough wiggle room to afford Bridges at a price larger than what he's currently making.
Bridges is making $23.3 million this season and $24.9 next year. The most he can make in a single season is $34.9 million, which is likely what he will seek on the new contract.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!