Knicks Star Could Win MVP Soon
The New York Knicks are in the middle of their playoff run, and Jalen Brunson has been a big part of the team's success.
Brunson has done his best for the Knicks, bringing them to new heights in each of his first three seasons, and he could soon be rewarded for his hard work.
CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish named Brunson as one of five American-born players likely to win the next MVP award.
"Fresh off winning Clutch Player of the Year and in the midst of leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years, it's actually surprising that Brunson hasn't been mentioned more as someone who could be the next American-born player to win MVP. He finished fifth in voting for the award last season, but was tied for 10th this season, despite having similar numbers to what he had a season ago. The Knicks also finished third in the East, a drop from the No. 2 spot from a season ago, but still an impressive feat," Wimbish wrote.
"The Knicks did struggle heavily against the top teams in both conferences during the regular season, with a lowly 15-23 record against teams with winning records. So there was a narrative of the Knicks just beating bad teams this season. Brunson, though, was a constant force for the Knicks, constantly carrying this team across the finish line -- something he's still doing in the postseason -- that you can't ignore him in the MVP conversation going forward."
Brunson is going to have to take things to another level if he wants to be the MVP. If you asked him, he would probably say that winning a championship comes before any individual accolades, but winning the MVP wouldn't have him complaining.
Brunson would probably have to average over 30 points per game to win the award, and he clocked in at 26 points per game this past season. If he can find that next jolt of energy and it leads to the Knicks being the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, Brunson may be hoisting the MVP trophy very soon.
