All Knicks

Knicks Star Could Win MVP Soon

The New York Knicks could have an MVP on their roster.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shoots a layup during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shoots a layup during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are in the middle of their playoff run, and Jalen Brunson has been a big part of the team's success.

Brunson has done his best for the Knicks, bringing them to new heights in each of his first three seasons, and he could soon be rewarded for his hard work.

CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish named Brunson as one of five American-born players likely to win the next MVP award.

"Fresh off winning Clutch Player of the Year and in the midst of leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years, it's actually surprising that Brunson hasn't been mentioned more as someone who could be the next American-born player to win MVP. He finished fifth in voting for the award last season, but was tied for 10th this season, despite having similar numbers to what he had a season ago. The Knicks also finished third in the East, a drop from the No. 2 spot from a season ago, but still an impressive feat," Wimbish wrote.

"The Knicks did struggle heavily against the top teams in both conferences during the regular season, with a lowly 15-23 record against teams with winning records. So there was a narrative of the Knicks just beating bad teams this season. Brunson, though, was a constant force for the Knicks, constantly carrying this team across the finish line -- something he's still doing in the postseason -- that you can't ignore him in the MVP conversation going forward."

Brunson is going to have to take things to another level if he wants to be the MVP. If you asked him, he would probably say that winning a championship comes before any individual accolades, but winning the MVP wouldn't have him complaining.

Brunson would probably have to average over 30 points per game to win the award, and he clocked in at 26 points per game this past season. If he can find that next jolt of energy and it leads to the Knicks being the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, Brunson may be hoisting the MVP trophy very soon.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News