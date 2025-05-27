Tom Thibodeau Has Perfect Response to Knicks Injury Scare
They say that laughter is the best medicine, and New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau wasted no time writing that prescription.
Almost nothing could bring down the metropolitan vibes after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, which saw the Knicks take down the Indiana Pacers by a 106-100 final to get on the board in the best-of-seven set.
The closest thing possible, however, were the ginger exits of fourth quarter heroes Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns as time grew late: Towns, who scored 20 points in the final period, appeared to have a bit of a limp when he left the game with eight seconds remaining while Hart was visibly wincing after grabbing a vital rebound that allowed the New York celebration to officially commence.
Thibodeau kept the good vibes rolling with humor, as he was quick to remind questioners about the latest accomplishments on the Knicks' ledgers.
"I don't know if you're aware, but our medical team is voted the best in the league," Thibodeau said in video from SNY, immediately shutting down the though of either man missing Game 4. "[Hart and Towns] are tough-minded, [and] at this time of the year, the mental toughness is probably more important than the physical toughness. Both of those guys are mentally tough, which I think is huge."
There is, of course, merit in Thibodeau's humor: amidst the ongoing playoff run, the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association bestowed its Training Staff of the Year honor to Manhattan after their sterling work with the Knicks' primary one, which has kept them healthy despite the heavy workloads often expected in a Thibodeau-led environment.
Hart, Towns, and even Thibodeau showcased their mental toughness in Game 3, which improved the Knicks' postseason road record to 6-1. Half of those victories, including Sunday's triumph in Indianapolis, have erased 20-point deficits en route to landmarks on the championship journey.
Hart, for example, didn't lose a step in a new role, pulling in 10 rebounds in a relief effort after he suggested that Mitchell Robinson enter the starting five. Towns overcame both his Game 2 benching and a slow start to put in 20 tallies in the final period, allowing the Knicks to complete their comeback and pull away.
Even Thibodeau left his comfort zone on Sunday, finally betraying his commitment to not only his usual starting lineup but his traditional eight-man rotation as well: both Landry Shamet and Delon Wright were thrust into action despite playing a combined 15 minutes of mop-up duty entering Game 3 but they both came up big in the latest comeback.
