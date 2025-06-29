Knicks Center Makes Championship Promise
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is planning to widen the Canyon of Heroes, if and when the Larry O'Brien Trophy returns to Manhattan.
The tenured New Yorker revealed an elaborate plan for the long-sought day that the Knicks celebrate their third title, planning to give himself a grand stage in the form of a 40-foot trailer that serves as the apparent latest addition to his expansive vehicle collection.
"The 40-foot trailer ... yeah, you know Mitch. Doing too damn much," Robinson said in a video on his social media channels (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Want some flat speakers on this thing to make a stage, you know what I'm saying? So when we go and win a championship, in the parade, I'm going to be on this b**** with a mike, you feel me?"
One can only imagine the jubilant chaos a Knicks championship parade would create considering the way fans react to non-Finals victories. Things reached an unprecedented level this past spring as the Knicks reached their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.
A championship, however, continued to prove elusive, as the Knicks were denied entry into the Finals by the Indiana Pacers, though the progress and a rash of injuries among competitors has some pegging New York as a favorite to rep the Eastern Conference in next year's festivities.
Time will tell if Robinson, the longest-tenured Manhattanite who just wrapped up his seventh season in a Knick uniform, and his trailer are along for the ride. Robinson's return from a lengthy injury absence did thrust the Knicks' season in a more productive direction but he could be among the first or primary sacrifices if and when the Knicks seek a splashy move during the upcoming transactional chaos that typically defines the NBA offseason.
