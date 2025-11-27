Knicks Center Could Be Help They Need

The New York Knicks' bench has been off to a solid start, but could definitely be better. With an entirely healthy roster, the Knicks' bench on paper is a superb group, but due to injuries, the overall depth of the bench is being exposed.

Though the team's received solid play in the backcourt from the likes of Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet (when healthy), the frontcourt has been the exact opposite. The Knicks' front court does not need another high-usage scorer, what they need is stability, physicality and a major defensive presence in the interior behind Mitchell Robinson.

This is where the 7-foot, 250 pound second-year center Ariel Hukporti comes in.

Knicks’ Lack of Depth in the Front Court

Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) fouls New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Following the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks failed to address the major loss. Instead, they took a chance on Hukporti, who's from Germany, selecting him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Hukporti was scouted as a lengthy big from overseas that has size, strength and rim protection, all three in which the Knicks lack outside of Robinson. Without a proven backup big, the Knicks tend to lean towards smaller lineups, which results in a unit that ranks 22nd in rebounds and 24th in blocks out of bench units in the league. When Robinson is out, the Knicks tend to lean towards Karl-Anthony Towns playing the five, with Josh Hart playing the power forward position. With all respect to Towns and Hart, the interior defense takes a dip with them patrolling the paint.

Ariel Hukporti’s Strengths & Impact on the Team

Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer (19) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

With his height and strength, Hukporti could fit right into the Knicks' system. Although he lacks offensive consistency, he could be utilized but setting hard on and off ball screens, creating opportunities for his teammates to put the ball in the bucket. Also, Hukporti has the potential to be a glass cleaner on the offensive side like his counterpart Robinson.

Hukporti might run into problems when he is forced to switch onto a guard, but he can still remain a weak side help defensive anchor in a short amount of minutes. The likes of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, whom are solid passers, can also feed Hukporti lobs off of aggressive drives to the rim. There are many different facets of the game in which a strong seven-footer can impact the game.

Final Thoughts

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Knicks do not need to play Hukporti 20 minutes a night. Hukporti needs a solid 10-15 minutes a night to get more familiar with the on court play and adapt to the modern style of the NBA. In those 10-15 minutes Hukporti can unleash his strength, physicality and rim protection. If given the opportunity on a consistent basis, the Knicks could have their answer for a quality backup big.

