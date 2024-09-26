Knicks Forward Can Make NBA's Biggest Impact
The New York Knicks will look a bit different in the upcoming season with the addition of Mikal Bridges, who was acquired via trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Bridges isn't expected to be a star for the Knicks like he was with the Nets, but he should make his mark with his new team.
"He has the potential to impact the 2025 playoffs as much as anyone," ESPN contributor Kevin Pelton writes. "By making a rare trade with their crosstown rival Nets to get Bridges, the Knicks doubled down on their strengths in terms of defensive versatility, shooting and former Villanova players. In Bridges and OG Anunoby, New York now boasts two of the NBA's best 3-and-D players, both of whom have more ability to create their own offense than most players in that mold. That could prove especially important with Bridges, who was stretched as Brooklyn's go-to guy last season -- his .560 true shooting percentage was Bridges' lowest since his rookie campaign -- but is an ideal complement for Brunson."
Adding Bridges to the team will solve several problems for the Knicks. He boosts the team's defense on the perimeter, gives Jalen Brunson another player to kick it to on the 3-point line, and creates another offensive weapon for the Knicks.
Bridges won't be expected to be a No. 1 option, but he will create a lot of looks for the Knicks with and without the ball.
Bridges is the biggest key for the Knicks. If he is average, the Knicks may be stagnant given the fact that the team didn't make other transactions during the offseason. But if he is what the Knicks hope he can be, New York will emerge and become one of the true threats towards a top seed in the Eastern Conference and challenging the Boston Celtics for the label of best team in the league.
