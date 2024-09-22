Knicks Have Option in Defensive Veteran
The New York Knicks have a few slots on their roster that they can hand out some non-guaranteed contracts to in hopes of adding some competition in training camp, and if they shine, they could be part of the team's plans during the season.
The Knicks have a massive need at center, but have shown a willingness to play Julius Randle as a small-ball five. If the Knicks are willing to trot out a smaller lineup, they may find that former Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington is a good fit for what they are looking for.
"There is certainly an element of "He's starting to look older than his age" at play here. At 6'7", he may be best suited these days as a small-ball 5—or a 4 man inside lineups with a primary rim protector who doesn't shrink the floor. That's just enough versatility to warrant a contract," Favale writes. "Above all, even as he's lost some defensive jet fuel, Covington retains his disruptor gene. Nobody has matched his steal and block rates while logging as many minutes over the past two seasons."
Covington, who turns 34 in December, started last season with the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden blockbuster deal at the beginning of the year.
He dealt with a knee injury last season, but now he is getting closer to optimal health and ready to sign with another contending team as a depth piece. The Knicks could give him a shot in hopes that his defense shines through, which would be a boost for Tom Thibodeau's team.
If his 3-point shot begins to hit as well, it could be a match made in heaven for the Knicks and the former undrafted guard from Tennessee State.
