Knicks' Mikal Bridges Trade Still Up for Debate
It's been a little over a year since the New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges for five first-round picks from their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets.
Bridges was viewed as a potential missing piece to the puzzle for the Knicks as they look to win their first championship since 1973.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn looked at the ramifications of the Bridges trade down the line, especially if the Knicks fail to win a championship.
"Every time a better player is moved for a lesser or equal price, there will be questions about whether the Knicks were wrong to trade for Bridges," Quinn wrote.
"The Bridges trade got the Knicks within six wins of the title. If they hover around that area for the next few years, even without winning a title, the deal's legacy is more complicated than the outright loss many will peg it as. It can be the wrong move without being a bad one. And if they do reach the Finals? At that point, their level of team success will have been great enough to justify the trade regardless of the price they paid to make it."
Hindsight is 20/20 and if the trade doesn't result in a championship, it doesn't mean it was a bad decision.
At the time, the Knicks were able to acquire Bridges for a considerable price. However, the Knicks made the move not to get closer to a championship, but to win one.
Not winning a championship after surrendering five first-round picks would be a failure for the Knicks because that's what the goal was when the deal was made.
Extending Bridges' contract should change things, but if the Knicks and him don't agree to terms, it could spiral into a disaster for New York.
