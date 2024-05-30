Knicks Send Center to Warriors in Trade Projection
Trade rumors are running rampant now that the New York Knicks are officially in their offseason.
Among the players who could be dealt this offseason is center Mitchell Robinson, who spent much of the season sidelined by an ankle injury that was re-aggravated during the postseason.
Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would send Robinson to the Golden State Warriors for Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected).
"The Knicks have tangible proof they can win big without Robinson, so maybe they aren't keen on keeping his $14.3 million salary on their books," Bleacher Report writes. "The Warriors, who could be angling for more size, could give New York an out with Robinson while sending back a bulldog defender in Payton, a young three-and-D wing in Moody and a lightly protected future first-round pick to help reel in a bigger fish at a later date."
The idea likely won't happen, but it isn't entirely out of the question. If the Knicks found a way to get future draft capital for Robinson, it could help their chances at getting a star in the building. The Knicks have a fair amount of picks already, but another one couldn't hurt, especially if it comes in a trade for Robinson, who likely won't be a starter next season if the team can re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.
The return package coming back would give the Knicks a defensive-minded guard in Gary Payton II, and a young player with upside in Moses Moody (who could also be used as a sweetener in a future deal).
While the Knicks value Robinson, if they can find more pros in a trade for him this offseason, New York should give it some real thought.
