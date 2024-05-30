All Knicks

Knicks Send Center to Warriors in Trade Projection

The New York Knicks could find themselves a trade partner in the Golden State Warriors.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Trade rumors are running rampant now that the New York Knicks are officially in their offseason.

Among the players who could be dealt this offseason is center Mitchell Robinson, who spent much of the season sidelined by an ankle injury that was re-aggravated during the postseason.

Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would send Robinson to the Golden State Warriors for Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected).

"The Knicks have tangible proof they can win big without Robinson, so maybe they aren't keen on keeping his $14.3 million salary on their books," Bleacher Report writes. "The Warriors, who could be angling for more size, could give New York an out with Robinson while sending back a bulldog defender in Payton, a young three-and-D wing in Moody and a lightly protected future first-round pick to help reel in a bigger fish at a later date."

The idea likely won't happen, but it isn't entirely out of the question. If the Knicks found a way to get future draft capital for Robinson, it could help their chances at getting a star in the building. The Knicks have a fair amount of picks already, but another one couldn't hurt, especially if it comes in a trade for Robinson, who likely won't be a starter next season if the team can re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

The return package coming back would give the Knicks a defensive-minded guard in Gary Payton II, and a young player with upside in Moses Moody (who could also be used as a sweetener in a future deal).

While the Knicks value Robinson, if they can find more pros in a trade for him this offseason, New York should give it some real thought.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.