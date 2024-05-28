Kevin Hart Roasts Knicks Star Julius Randle
It's always sunny in Philadelphia, but New York Knicks star Julius Randle faced the stormy wrath of a well-known fan of Brotherly Love sports on Monday night.
Randle was a guest on actor Kevin Hart's alternate broadcast staged as part of ESPN's coverage of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. As his spot wrapped up amidst an eventual Boston victory, Randle was booted from the program by Hart in a facetiously rude fashion.
"You know what, Jules, at this point, I'm going to ask you to get your fat (butt) off this show," a seething Hart sneered, much to the amusement of Randle and Hart's comedy-based co-hosts The Plastic Cup Boyz. Hart's mock anger stemmed from watching his beloved Philadelphia 76ers fall to the Knicks in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, a six-game thriller that landed in Manhattan's favor.
Due to his season-ending shoulder injury, Randle was unable to partake in the series. He was quick to remind the "Ride Along" star of that fact, perhaps plunging the emotional knife deeper into Hart's heart.
"I didn't send you home!" the three-time All-Star declared. "Blame Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson."
To his credit, Kevin Hart (no relation) did offer genuine well-wishes for Randle's ongoing recovery ... if only so he can witness his 76ers' return to glory.
"I have to be a fair fan and a fair friend: the Knicks played great basketball," Hart said. "You guys are in great hands, the future is bright. I'm looking forward to you coming back and I like the fact that you're going to come back healthy. I'm hoping that the whole rehab is exactly what you want it to be. I can't wait for you guys to be back, to be healthy and a unit, because we are going to be where we are supposed to be.
"Understand that, this year, you may have won the beginning phase, but trust me when I tell you we will win the war. We'll be back, Julius, we will be back!"
It's been a while since either Randle or Hart have been able to take a vested interest in the Eastern Conference Finals: following their eliminations, the Knicks (24 years) and 76ers (23) respectively hold the third and fourth-longest active conference final appearance droughts in the Association, behind only the Washington Wizards (45) and Charlotte Hornets (34).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!