Knicks Must Stop Tyrese Haliburton in Game 5
The New York Knicks are one win away from seeing their season come to an end by the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers have been the most dominant team in the postseason, winning 11 of 14 games. A lot of that effort has been thanks to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton's triple-double in Game 4 led the Pacers to victory, putting them one win away from reaching their first NBA Finals in 25 years. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Haliburton after his epic performance in Game 4.
“Haliburton is a great player, and you don’t guard great players in this league individually,” Thibodeau said via The Athletic insider James Edwards III. “It’s your entire team. If one guy is not doing their job, everyone is going to look bad. There’s a combination of things, whether we’re talking transition, isolation game, pick-and-roll game, whatever it might be, it’s everyone being tied together and moving in unison and reading the ball correctly."
“When great players get confidence early, it’s hard to slow them down. I thought the urgency to start the game, and giving up the transition baskets — that hurts you. It gives players confidence.”
It will take all of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and others to defend Haliburton in hopes that he won't be as strong as he has been throughout the entire series. Eliminating or eating into his confidence is what the Knicks need to do in order to keep him at bay.
The Knicks have yet to figure out how to contain Haliburton, who has been on a heater throughout the entire playoffs. Haliburton has been electric, and if the Knicks don't find a way to at least quiet the noise, they won't survive Game 5 against the Pacers at home.
