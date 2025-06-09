Knicks Must Take Advantage of Wide Open Eastern Conference
The New York Knicks finished as the Eastern Conference runner-up this season, which is a good accomplishment, even if it wasn't what the franchise envisioned.
Since 2018, six different teams (Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers) have represented the East in the NBA Finals, good for 40 percent of the conference.
Ever since LeBron James left the East to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the conference has been wide open. That should give the Knicks a chance to strike.
"The Boston Celtics won't have Jayson Tatum next year and could strip down the roster, the Philadelphia 76ers are tethered to Joel Embiid's uncertain health, and the Cleveland Cavaliers fell apart after winning 64 games," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes wrote.
"Meanwhile, the New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau and might entertain a Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Don't forget the Milwaukee Bucks possibly ending an era by dealing Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"Are the Detroit Pistons or Orlando Magic good enough to take a leap forward? Can the Indiana Pacers prove their run to the Finals was real?"
"Run down the list of almost every East team that made noise this past season, and you just come up with questions and uncertainty. Parity is reigning like never before."
"So, do teams that made deep runs last year play it safe while assuming everyone else will fall off? Do one or two enterprising squads swing for the fences, thinking they have a chance to rise above a dubious class of competitors?"
The Knicks were one of the most aggressive teams in the league last season in terms of acquiring top-tier talent, so it isn't a surprise to see that they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The same will likely happen this offseason as well, which means the Knicks need to strike while the iron is hot. If they don't, another team will.
