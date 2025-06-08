Insider: Knicks Have Interest in Current Head Coaches
Having already made one significant deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New York Knicks may look to engage in further Midwestern business.
Per insider Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are keeping current coaches in mind as they search for Tom Thibodeau's successor in the vacant head coaching spot. Begley says "have degrees of interest in" Chris Finch (Minnesota), Jason Kidd (Dallas), and Ime Udoka (Houston).
Such a report confirms the Knicks' interest in Kidd, previously documented by Marc Stein. Earlier this week, Kelly Iko of The Athletic stated that the Houston Rockets would not entertain the idea of the Knicks interviewing Udoka, who recently wrapped his second season in H-Town. Both Kidd and Udoka previously played for the Knicks: the former closed his Hall-of-Fame career in Manhattan in 2012-13 while Udoka played eight Knicks games in 2006.
Thus, the most intriguing option of Begley's report is Finch, the fifth-year boss of the Timberwolves. Finch has guided Minnesota to back-to-back showings in the Western Conference Finals after the team won just two postseason series over the previous two decades.
In addition to Minneapolis, Finch also carries head coach experience from Belgium, England, Germany, and the G League, winning a championship in the latter in 2010. Prior to his in-season promotion in Minneapolis, Finch was an NBA assistant in Houston, Denver, New Orleans, and Toronto.
Current Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, acquired by New York in an October deal, was part of the former trip last late spring, which saw the Wolves fall to Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks. In exchange for Towns, the Timberwolves got back a package headlined by fan favorite Knicks Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
If the Knicks were to hire a current coach, they would have to send his previous employer compensation.
