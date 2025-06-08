Knicks Bag Defensive Help in Trade Idea
Mikal Bridges and a potential move to the New York Knicks spent years bubbling as an NBA rumor. As several of his old Villanova teammates started convening in downtown New York, Bridges, tossed from the once-contending Phoenix Suns to the depleted Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant, seemed like an obvious match to pair with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.
It made sense as an on-court fit, too. Bridges was already known for his defense, and his isolation scoring only flourished as the sudden go-to guy on the Nets. He could relieve some of the Knicks stars of their offensive burdens if he were to share the court with them, and his imposing wingspan and unrivaled attendance numbers seemed like a match made in heaven with recently-fired Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.
He got his chance as an impact Knick this past season, but results were mixed. They gave up a pretty penny to bring him aboard, and he struggled to help their defense in an up-and-down debut campaign with the Knicks. Bridges made some key contributions during their playoff run, but those with an eye on his looming contract extension see him as a juicy piece of trade bait to offer.
Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports certainly feels antsy about his long-term fit alongside the rest of the Knicks core, pitching a trade idea that would see Bridges sent to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin.
This move would shore up New York's defense, a former strength of theirs that's since slipped after acquiring multiple scoring stars who lack any stopping abilities.
Gafford, one of the better rim-protectors in the league, can take some of the load away from the brittle Mitchell Robinson and the undeterring Karl-Anthony Towns in strengthening the team's center rotation. Martin, a longtime 3&D weapon on numerous contending teams, can also replicate some of Bridges' shooting with stouter defense.
"With Kyrie Irving off the books next summer, the Mavericks could fill that salary slot with Bridges’ extension (up to four years and $156 million)," Haberstroh writes. The Knicks are a bit more cap-strung than the Mavericks, so this hypothetical trade would give them more lineup flexibility while relieving the front office from some tough decisions going forward.
