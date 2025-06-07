Knicks, Blazers Linked in Trade Idea
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to change and upgrade their roster this offseason.
Last year, the move was to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the start of training camp. While the move brought some success to the team, it wasn't all roses and rainbows.
Towns could be on the move again this offseason, which is why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would send the former No. 1 overall pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for
Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, the No. 11 pick and a 2032 first-round pick swap.
"This is another KAT deal that would give the Knicks a lot more short-term flexibility. Like KD, Deandre Ayton is on an expiring contract," Bailey wrote.
"And though his career has been a little underwhelming for a former No. 1 pick, he's averaged a double-double in every season he's been in the league, is a more mobile defender than Towns and would still be a decent finisher for Brunson."
"Getting another rangy wing defender in Matisse Thybulle to join Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, a lottery pick this summer and a future pick swap would be a nice bonus."
The move gives the Knicks the option to have more depth, including a lottery pick that could emerge into a strong player down the line.
That's probably the main reason why a trade like this wouldn't go through, unless the Knicks and Blazers got a third team involved to take on the draft pick like the Utah Jazz or Charlotte Hornets.
Ultimately, the Knicks are looking for any way possible to make the team better, even if it means parting ways with Towns after just one season in the Big Apple.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!