Knicks' Dunk Legend Nate Robinson Reveals Kidney Failure Battle

Nate Robinson is best known for his aerial antics and spent his first five NBA seasons with the New York Knicks.

Former New York Knicks star Nate Robinson provided some of the most notable aerial moments in recent metropolitan memory. Back on the ground, he's looking to provide a vital assist to those going through a mutual medical struggle.

Robinson, 38, revealed that he has been privately battling renal kidney failure over the past four years in a statement shared by Shams Charania. True to his resilient form shown on the court, overcoming a relatively short basketball height of 5'9 to become the NBA's first (and, to date, only) three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, Robinson isn't backing down, vowing to become a vocal voice in the awareness toward kidney health.

"I'm sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a great cause - our health," Robinson writes. "I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.

I hope through this announcement that I can help others like me."

Robinson came to the Knicks on a draft night trade in 2005, originally chosen by the Phoenix Suns. He became a fan favorite for his dunks and athleticism, his most famous Manhattan moment being a dunk over 7'6 Yao Ming during a November 2006 game against Houston.

His last NBA minutes came in 2015, having also spent time in Boston, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Golden State, Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans. Post-NBA endeavors for Robinson include forays into both professional football and boxing, as well as an appearance in the 2018 film "Uncle Drew" starring Kyrie Irving and other NBA stars.

Robinson, unfortunately, isn't the former Knick battling health issues: the NBA announced that one-year New Yorker and Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor on Saturday.

