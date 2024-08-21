All Knicks

Report: Knicks Nearly Signed Suns PG

The New York Knicks offered the free agent a contract before he signed with the Phoenix Suns.

Jan 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks were searching for backup point guards on the free agent market this summer, and one of the top players that was still available following the initial rush was veteran Tyus Jones.

Jones, 28, was the Washington Wizards starting point guard this past season, making 66 appearances and averaging a career-high 12 points and 7.3 assists per game. Jones was seeking a new contract with a contender and nearly joined the Knicks in free agency.

"He was considering their offer (roughly two years, $10 million) as he navigated the offseason," SNY insider Ian Begley writes. "Jones also had at least one other offer on the table worth significantly more than the Knicks’ proposal, per people familiar with the matter. There were sign-and-trade scenarios with the Wizards and scenarios where the Wizards re-signed Jones and kept open the possibility of trading him ahead of the 2025 deadline. In all of these scenarios, Jones would have made significantly more than the minimum, people familiar with the matter say."

Jones was expected to come off the bench for the Knicks, but he was continuing to look for more opportunities to start. He eventually signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Phoenix Suns, where he is expected to start alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Knicks would have had even more firepower with their depth if they signed Jones, but the team ultimately went in a different direction by signing veteran point guard Cam Payne from the Philadelphia 76ers and drafting Tyler Kolek out of Marquette with the No. 34 overall pick in June's draft.

The Knicks will look to have Jones regret his decision when they visit the Suns on Nov. 20 and host them at Madison Square Garden on Apr. 6.

