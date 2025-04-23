Knicks Need Rejuvenated Offense in Game 3
The New York Knicks are in need of winning a game on the road against the Detroit Pistons at some point during the series in order to keep their season alive.
The first of three chances comes tonight in Game 3 at Little Caesars Arena.
If the Knicks want to reclaim control of the series, the offense is going to have to step up from where it was in Game 2.
"The Knicks — the fifth-ranked offense in the NBA during the regular season — were often stagnant and lacked spacing for most of the game, with players cutting into one another. New York scored only 94 points and shot 42 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3," The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote.
"It felt like, for most of the game, the Knicks were bothered by Detroit’s physicality and frustrated by the lack of free-throw attempts. New York shot just two free throws in the first half, which came in the half’s final seconds. It felt like Brunson was seeking out contact as opposed to getting to his spots. Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t move the ball well and tried to force a lot of attempts.
"Brunson, as he always does, willed his team at the end — using the Pistons’ aggression against them — and put New York in a position to win. But too many missed shots in the final seconds cost the Knicks.
"The Knicks will need to adjust quickly and do a better job of staying disciplined in their spacing and getting the ball moving."
It would be a surprise to see the Knicks remain cold for the rest of the series, but the urgency could be ramped up if they don't come out of Game 3 on the winning side.
