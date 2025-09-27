Knicks Offense Should Have One Big Change
The New York Knicks are coming off a season in which they had 34.1 attempts from beyond the 3-point line per game.
However, the Knicks are hoping that number will rise in the upcoming season with Mike Brown in charge instead of Tom Thibodeau.
“We’ve got a couple of guys that we’ll allow to dance with it and let it go, and they know who they are, but if we play like we’re capable of — with pace, especially spacing, and the paint touches — we should generate a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s,” Brown said via New York Post reporter Zach Brazilier.
“If you’re open and your feet are set, especially if that ball hits the paint or we’ve got a cut or roll and it pulls the defense in and now we get a spray to a 3, we better let it fly. We better let it fly.”
Even though the Knicks ranked in the bottom third of the league in terms of shots beyond the 3-point line, they ranked seventh in terms of percentage at just under 37 percent.
Only the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks made 3-pointers at a higher clip.
While Brown hopes the team shoots more 3-pointers, he wants to make sure they are smart shots more than anything.
“I mean, if we get 40 I’m cool with it,” Brown said via Brazilier. “If we get 40-plus, I’m cool with it, but they’ve gotta be good 3s.”
The Knicks will be challenged to become a heavy 3-point shooting team, especially with the likes of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Jordan Clarkson on the roster.
If the Knicks can become a better 3-point shooting team, they will have a chance to improve in the tricky Eastern Conference. If not, they will have to find another way that could be more challenging to improve.
It will be intriguing to see the Knicks in the preseason to see if they will showcase a new aggression towards taking 3-pointers.
