All Knicks

Mike Brown Gets Honest About Knicks Pressure

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is facing the music.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference.
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is about to embark on his first season on the job, which brings a lot of pressure leading a team expected to win in one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports.

While many from the outside view Brown's job as a stressful pressure cooker, the man in charge has a different, unique take on it.

"I appreciate your empathy, but that's part of the reason I get paid what I get paid. I've got to deal with it. It's public. I'm getting paid by Mr. Dolan to be able to deal with it," Brown said via SNY.

"I appreciate ya, but don't feel sorry for me, because I'm going to be okay at the end of the day either way. Not only that, I like what people may call pressure, because that means there's an importance placed upon what you do by everybody. Everybody has expectations because they want to enjoy the moment.

"I embrace that, because nobody's expectations are bigger than mine. That's how I look at it - I get paid to go through certain things and to make certain decisions. My expectations are probably higher than yours, yours, yours, and yours, and I embrace whatever comes along with being in this spot.

"If something were to happen like it happened in Sacramento, or in Cleveland, you just learn and you grow. You have to take every single thing you do and try to flip it into a learning experience to grow a little here and grow a little there. That's what I feel like I've done in every situation."

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brown comes to the Knicks shortly after the team was six wins away from winning the NBA Finals. Not many teams make head coaching changes that sudden and close to a title, but the Knicks felt they needed to go in a different direction.

Now, it's up to Brown to be the coach the team needs to take the squad over the hump. If it works out, Brown gets the credit. If not, he will shoulder the blame and hear it from the naysayers.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News