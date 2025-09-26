Mike Brown Gets Honest About Knicks Pressure
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is about to embark on his first season on the job, which brings a lot of pressure leading a team expected to win in one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports.
While many from the outside view Brown's job as a stressful pressure cooker, the man in charge has a different, unique take on it.
"I appreciate your empathy, but that's part of the reason I get paid what I get paid. I've got to deal with it. It's public. I'm getting paid by Mr. Dolan to be able to deal with it," Brown said via SNY.
"I appreciate ya, but don't feel sorry for me, because I'm going to be okay at the end of the day either way. Not only that, I like what people may call pressure, because that means there's an importance placed upon what you do by everybody. Everybody has expectations because they want to enjoy the moment.
"I embrace that, because nobody's expectations are bigger than mine. That's how I look at it - I get paid to go through certain things and to make certain decisions. My expectations are probably higher than yours, yours, yours, and yours, and I embrace whatever comes along with being in this spot.
"If something were to happen like it happened in Sacramento, or in Cleveland, you just learn and you grow. You have to take every single thing you do and try to flip it into a learning experience to grow a little here and grow a little there. That's what I feel like I've done in every situation."
Brown comes to the Knicks shortly after the team was six wins away from winning the NBA Finals. Not many teams make head coaching changes that sudden and close to a title, but the Knicks felt they needed to go in a different direction.
Now, it's up to Brown to be the coach the team needs to take the squad over the hump. If it works out, Brown gets the credit. If not, he will shoulder the blame and hear it from the naysayers.
