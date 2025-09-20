Star Big Man Crucial to Knicks' Title Hopes
Karl-Anthony Towns' debut season with the New York Knicks brought on some statistical highs, even if his start-to-finish campaign still felt like something of a mixed bag.
He averaged 24.4 points per game, right around his career average, and not only did so on a blistering 42% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game, but in a completely different setting than what he'd known through the first nine seasons of his career.
The first-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was anointed as the Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise player from the moment he stepped foot in the league, instantly winning Rookie of the Year and filling an important niche as a necessary big man scorer in a league that was once dealing with a shortage of good players at the position.
The team couldn't consistently churn out respectable records with Towns, mushy on defense and volatile on both ends, leading the way, and the difference between a solid All-Star and a top dog grew immediately evident upon the Wolves' drafting Anthony Edwards when they topped the NBA Draft order five years later.
His sudden trade from Minnesota to New York just before the start of the previous regular season gave Towns, supplanted from a miscast No. 1 option to a relied-upon veteran leader, a chance at a fresh start in the lesser conference. Towns made the All-Star team as a reward for his seamlessly slotting in behind another top-level guard in Jalen Brunson and capitalizing as one of the best stretch bigs and all-around scorers of any center out east.
Towns and Brunson got their numbers, although many fans and analysts felt that former head coach Tom Thibodeau left a good amount of Towns' value on the table. It was Brunson's team when he got there, and he was trusted to take the Knicks home in every tight spot with his multi-level bucket generation and on-bal; distribution. It won him the Clutch Player of the Year, but Towns didn't get to cook as much as he's accustomed to.
Mike Brown will be entrusted to unlock the chemistry between his pair of All-NBA talents, as well as locating Towns' ideal fit on defense.
He didn't have the strongest finish to last spring's playoffs, requiring some last-minutes starts from Mitchell Robinson to help clean up under the rim and on switches. One of the few questions that still needs answering pertains to the team's starting lineup, with the Robinson starts making Towns' life easier as a defensive forward while continuing to flourish as a stretch big, though Josh Hart's presence gives Towns more open space in the paint.
Brown's a much more creative offensive game-planner than Thibodeau was, opening the door for an optimal situation for his shiniest frontcourt weapon. The Knicks' expectations are sky-high now that their contention window's been clearly opened, and his fit with this newer, deeper iteration of the team will be paramount to how the stars fit together to elevate the rest of the roster.
