Knicks Need Forward to Sustain as Two-Way Constant
The majority of last season's key New York Knicks contributors had a tough time fitting into last season's system, despite their impressive regular season numbers and postseason finish.
Jalen Brunson won the Clutch Player of the Year award largely behind then-coach Tom Thibodeau's insistence on his place as the offense's focal point, which diminished Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges as the star's secondary and tertiary scoring threats. The defense suffered and caused many fans to question the fit of some of the Knicks' most-used lineups, an issue that came home to roost in New York's decisive playoff exit last spring.
One player who notably didn't struggle was OG Anunoby, who watched as several of his teammates grappled with understanding their own places within the team's hierarchy while playing his own 3&D role at an elite level. He was never confused for the Knicks' best player, but the oft-injured forward appeared in a career-high 74 games in contributing some of the most helpful margin-work of any of the teams' supporting players.
He averaged a new-high 18 points per game in his age-27 campaign on his typical league-average shooting splits, knocking down just over 37% of his 3-pointers on over six attempts a night. Other teams were quick to gather that his shoot-first point guard in Brunson would dictate the vast majority of New York's offensive possessions, and he was critical in providing spacing and paint-finishing as one of the most relied-upon play-finishers whenever the Knicks felt like moving the ball.
Anunoby was useful on offense, but he was flat-out necessary as on the other end. All of his fellow starters disappointed as defenders, and that sentiment went well beyond the offensively-tilted stars in the undersized Brunson and the clumsy Towns. Bridges, once a major Defensive Player of the Year contender, isn't the consistent stopper he once was, and neither is spirited hustler Josh Hart.
Their quiet forward, meanwhile, remains as effective as ever as a multi-positional deterrent. He can slide up to guard up against centers while maintaining his excellence from the perimeter, using his sturdy frame to stay in the way while remaining as disruptive as ever with his hands. His 1.5 steals per game sat a few ticks off from another professional-high, but his 0.9 blocks per game registered as a new personal record for Anunoby.
The Knicks' minutes distribution remains one of the most popular questions surround the team heading into training camp, with Thibodeau throwing balance into the wind in riding his starters like few other coaches dare to. Mike Brown, his replacement, will be much more likely to use all the weapons at his disposal while upping the caution, but barring returns to form from Hart and, specifically, Bridges, he'll still need plenty of Anunoby and his two-way guarantee.
While Brunson has a few new guards backing him up in Jordan Clarkson alongside Landry Shamet and/or Malcolm Brogdon, Anunboby has few reserves who offer anything comparable to his highly-necessary skillset.
Brown has a lot to consider between resting his forward for their near-inevitable playoff push and asking for a heavy regular season workload, but his new reinforcements may very well ease the burden off of his presumed core of starters. Anunoby remains squarely in his prime, and for the Knicks to make the step into respected championship favorites, they'll need more players to raise their awareness to his level.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!