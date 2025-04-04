Knicks Forward is Key to Playoff Push
The New York Knicks are excited to get Jalen Brunson back sometime in the next few games, but his absence has stressed how important OG Anunoby is to the team.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that Anunoby is the most important member of the Knicks behind Brunson.
"Among 140-plus players to attempt at least 100 shots at the basket and from above the break, Anunoby's rim-and-three frequency places inside the top 15, according to PBP Stats. His driving, in particular, has opened up new avenues inside the arc," Favale writes.
"Prior to Brunson's injury, Anunoby averaged around five drives per 36 minutes. He was shooting under 41 percent and getting fouled under 10 percent of the time on those plays. Since then, he's finishing 8.6 drives per 36 minutes while significantly increasing his efficiency (46.3 percent) and foul rate (15 percent)."
"Both Bridges and KAT can handle more complicated shot-making duties. But a higher-volume version of Anunoby more seamlessly scales to a Brunson-led offense. OG is less inclined to hold the ball as long as Towns or dribble it as much as Bridges."
"Bake in the indispensable defense, and Anunoby has bridged the offensive gap between him and his in-house competition enough to be what he is now: New York's second most valuable player."
All five Knicks starters play important roles for the team, but given how much he puts on both ends of the floor, Anunoby's value will be exemplified over the course of the next few months.
Anunoby was hurt in the middle of last year's playoff run, so he and the Knicks hope for different fortunes as he hopes to do his part in putting New York in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
In the meantime, Anunoby and the Knicks will play against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.
