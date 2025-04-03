Knicks Could Revisit Trade Talks For Veteran Center
The New York Knicks were eyeing centers during the trade deadline, but ultimately failed to come up with a deal.
Mitchell Robinson is back from injury, but if he re-aggravates his sore ankle during the playoffs, it may be time for the Knicks to find someone new in the frontcourt rotation.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar cooked up a potential trade that would send Robinson to the Portland Trail Blazers along with two future draft picks for Robert Williams III.
"Under contract for $13,285,713 next season, Robert Williams III can be a defensive stalwart for the right team, but he isn't the long-term answer for the Portland Trail Blazers. His shot-blocking ability and athleticism can make him a formidable presence in the paint when he is healthy," Bitar writes.
"Offensively, Williams is efficient around the rim and excels in pick-and-roll situations. In only 20 games played this season due to injuries, the big man posted 5.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on 64.1% from the field," he continued.
"Trading for Williams would likely require parting with Mitchell Robinson and future draft assets. While Robinson has been a key contributor, Williams's defensive impact and potential for growth could provide the Knicks with an upgrade at the center position, bolstering their interior defense and rebounding," Bitar writes.
At his peak, Williams was a starter on a Boston Celtics team that made it to the NBA Finals. He has dealt with his fair share of injuries, so he isn't the same player he once was, but it's possible that a change of scenery is what both Williams and Robinson need in order to get their careers back on track.
In the meantime, the Knicks have just a handful of games left before they suit up for another big playoff run.
