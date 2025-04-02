Nets Forward Linked to Knicks Trade
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges has spent most of his NBA career with Cam Johnson, who played with him in previous stops with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
As lottery picks in consecutive years with the Suns, Bridges and Johnson grew together as they helped Phoenix reach the NBA Finals in 2021. Then, in 2023, the pair were traded to the Nets for Kevin Durant just before the trade deadline.
They were Nets teammates up until Bridges was dealt to the Knicks in the offseason, ending their run together. However, Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar reunited the pair in a potential swap between Johnson and Knicks forward Josh Hart.
"Cameron Johnson's sharpshooting and versatility have made him a valuable asset for the Brooklyn Nets this season as he is posting a career-high 18.8 points per game on 39.2% from three. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting would complement the Knicks' offense, providing much-needed spacing for Brunson and Towns to operate," Bitar writes.
"Defensively, Johnson offers size and agility, capable of guarding multiple positions. Acquiring him would likely involve sending Josh Hart and a future first-round pick to Brooklyn.
"While Hart's hustle and defense are commendable, Johnson's offensive skill set and potential to elevate the Knicks' perimeter game make this trade worth considering," Bitar writes.
This trade would shake up the Knicks once again, but it's a deal that has almost zero chance of happening. It's hard to imagine the Knicks trading Hart when he has been such a valuable member of the team.
Johnson could be a better offensive option for the Knicks, but Hart's defense is what New York needs playing next to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Hart makes the Knicks a complete team, thus making him an unlikely candidate for a trade this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!