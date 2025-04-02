Josh Hart Analyzes Knicks' Crucial Cleveland Clash
Lake Erie has been eerie for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks return to The Rock and Roll Capital of the World on Wednesday night to face the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). It's safe to say that tired narratives will follow them: anyone remotely associated with this Knicks season is well-aware of their dire record against the Association's elite, as an otherwise sterling season is marred by a winless mark against the top three squads from Cleveland, Oklahoma City, and Boston.
Josh Hart addressed the situation shortly after the Knicks handled business against the reeling Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, mentioning the importance of at least putting up a good fight against the conference class Cleveland, even if several major faces won't be on the floor.
"We've got to go out there and compete," Hart said when asked by MSG Network's Alan Hahn if the Knicks had anything to prove at Rocket Arena (h/t New York Basketball on X). "No one knows what [Karl-Anthony Towns] is doing, not sure if Mitchell [Robinson's] going to play. Obviously [Jalen Brunson], Cam [Payne], Deuce [McBride], I dont think, are going to be ready and it's the second game of a back-to-back."
"We've just got to go out there and compete. I think that's the biggest thing," Hart continued. "Some games, it's tough to put a lot of stock in. But this one, obviously, they're a heck of a team, the No. 1 in the East for a reason ... I think they haven't played in a couple of days, so they're going to have energy and attention to detail. So we just got to come out and try to match that energy and compete."
To Hart's point, the Knicks were missing Brunson, McBride, Payne, and Towns due to injuries on Tuesday night. That might fly against the equally depleted Sixers (playing out the stretch with their dire fate well sealed) but Cleveland presents a new challenge entirely.
The Knicks (48-27) have had a sterling season but the sheer lack of competitiveness against the formidable trio has cast a foreboding pall over it. The last meeting against the Cavs was particularly embarrassing, as the Knicks dropped a 142-105 decision at Rocket Arena, the worst margin of defeat in the Tom Thibodeau era.
Wednesday's game also might be the last chance the Knicks have to make a statement before the postseason: New York has one meeting each with Boston and Cleveland left after Wednesday but everyone's postseason fate may be decided by the time they reunite.
The Cavs (60-15) enter Wednesday's tilt with something to prove: a win over the Knicks would more or less solidify their Eastern Conference lead (up four on Boston with seven to play) and they're looking to keep momentum alive after enduring their first stumble of the season. Cleveland has won four of their immediate five after a five-game losing streak, including a 127-122 triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers to close out the weekend.
