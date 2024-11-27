Knicks Star Looking to Build Off Breakout Performance
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is walking around with a little more swagger after a career-high 40 points in the team's blowout win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Ball Arena.
Anunoby's 40 points came on an efficient 16 of 23 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from downtown. Anunoby felt pretty good about his performance after the game.
“Just getting better each and every game," Anunoby said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I’m sure it’s going to keep getting better. [I am] just comfortable. … Just be ready to shoot and not turn down shots. And [I’m] hunting more. I feel like we’ve been doing this quite a bit.”
Anunoby was aggressive from the jump, finding his spots and attacking all night long. It's something that coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that he brings to the court every game from here on out.
"I want him to be decisive," Thibodeau said. "When he plays like that it’s much more effective for all of us. When he’s cutting decisively, when he catches and he’s down and ready and balanced and takes shots, he gets into a good rhythm. And running the floor, when he runs the floor and gets into space or he runs to the rim and he catches a small on him, those are easy buckets. I want him to continue to build on that. Offensively, I think we’ve done a lot of great things all year. Tonight was not one of our better nights offensively, but I think guys are working together to create good shots and I think that’s important.”
Anunoby will look to build off of his game against the Nuggets when the Knicks travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
