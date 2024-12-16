All Knicks

Knicks Pull Off Rare Feat vs. Magic

The New York Knicks did something nobody has been able to do against the Orlando Magic this season.

Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. and forward Tristan da Silva (23) defend New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against a rebound in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
ORLANDO, Fla. — The New York Knicks are heading home happy after beating the Orlando Magic 100-91 inside the Kia Center on Sunday night.

The Knicks became the first team to visit the Kia Center this season and walk away with a victory, ending the Magic's win streak at home which dated back to Mar. 30 of last season.

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about the win after the game.

“I thought we played good as a team," Towns said postgame. "We made plays that we needed to for each other. I thought we played good defense too. We did a lot of good things that we needed to do today against a team that has been really good and been playing really well right now in Orlando. We found ourselves getting a win here … something people haven’t been able to do.”

The Knicks started off slow, managing just 22 points in the first quarter. However, the Knicks pulled ahead in the second quarter and held the lead for good as they cruised to a win.

Towns had one of his best games with the Knicks, totaling 22 points and 22 rebounds on the stat sheet.

"Just being aggressive like I always have been," Towns said when asked about his rebounding. "Just getting rebounds and teammates do a great job of boxing out and giving me a chance for me to do what I do.”

The Knicks out-rebounded the Magic 45-38, which was a massive part of the win. If the Knicks can continue to be aggressive, they have a chance to beat any team that stands in their path.

The next team to face the Knicks is the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Towns played for the first nine years of his career. Tipoff is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

