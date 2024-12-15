All Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns Has Different Outlook on Knicks Start

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is happy with where his team is.

Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are 25 games into the Karl-Anthony Towns era, and results have been mixed, though mostly positive.

New York is 15-10 with Towns on the roster, and while that places them just under their pace from a year ago, there's reason to believe the team can continue to grow.

Towns is happy about where the team is and where it appears to be going.

“I’m just super proud of what we’ve been able to do day in and day out, the way we’ve conducted ourselves as professionals," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I’m happy about that.”

A big reason behind Towns' confidence has to do with the players and people in the building and what they are able to accomplish when working together.

“We’ve got great guys in here. Great coaching staff. We’ve got guys who are willing to put the work in and make the sacrifice. I think a lot of them, especially the Villanova guys, have a career that shows that," Towns said.

“So everyday, just continue to brick by brick build something special and build the best versions of ourselves."

Not every day brings positive results, but that's not what the Knicks and Towns are necessarily looking for. Ultimately, the Knicks are just looking to grow day-by-day. They know that they are talented enough to where the results will take care of themselves, but they need to be able to grow as a team each and every day and game in order to be the best version of their team for when games really begin to count.

If Towns and the Knicks can continue along their current trajectory, they will be a team worth looking out for when the playoffs roll around in the spring.

New York is back in action tonight at 6 p.m. ET against the Orlando Magic.

