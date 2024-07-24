Knicks Rookie Projected for G League
The New York Knicks were excited to select French forward Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, but his talent for what he can become is better than who he currently is.
Even though Dadiet, 18, was chosen first our of the Knicks four draft picks, he is the least likely to make an impact in the league right away.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman believes Dadiet is destined for the G League for his rookie year.
"The New York Knicks are too deep and competitive for 18-year-old Pacome Dadiet to earn minutes. He'll spend the year in the G League, continuing to strengthen his confidence from behind the arc and with the ball," Wasserman writes. "Realistically, his eventual role for the Knicks will call for wing defense and off-ball scoring with his shooting, cutting and transition play. But at this point, Dadiet doesn't feel like a consistent enough shotmaker or effective ball-handler."
Dadiet doesn't need to be a contributor right away for the Knicks. As a contender, the Knicks have plenty of players more ready for action on the wing. However, the player Dadiet can become with a little more training could make him a steal with the 25th pick.
Dadiet has great size at 6-8, and he'll gain more experience through reps as he plays at Westchester. There will be hardly any pressure on Dadiet to perform in his rookie year, and then the Knicks can see what they have in him. If he emerges into a strong player, the Knicks could try to play him a small role in the rotation or New York could use him as a bargaining chip in a potential trade.
Either way, Dadiet has a ton of value for the Knicks now as this nearly-blank canvas with a lot of potential to become someone special in the league. However, he won't become that vision by riding Tom Thibodeau's bench all year long. He'll get some opportunities to play a lot in the G League to learn and grow.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!