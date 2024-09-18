All Knicks

Knicks' Second Star Still Uncertain

The New York Knicks could see Mikal Bridges or Julius Randle become their second-best player.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) talks to head coach Tom Thibodeau during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are Jalen Brunson's team, but the role of Robin is still up in the air between two players: Mikal Bridges and Julius Randle.

Statistics suggest Randle will remain as the No. 2 player for the Knicks, but the trade package the Knicks gave up for Bridges is that of a star. Randle's impending free agency also shows that the Knicks would be willing for Bridges to be that second-best player on the roster, but it remains to be seen if he will have to fulfill that.

"Cashing in most of your best trade chips on someone who doesn't unequivocally fill the second-option slot would typically be risky. But the Knicks are not beholden to Bridges as their No. 2. They still have Julius Randle—who, despite all the local and national division over his utility, remains someone capable of generating his own looks. He also did a better job last year blending into the larger offensive ecosystem. New York averaged five points per 100 possessions more with him in the lineup," Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale writes.

The Knicks will have a chance to see which path is the best to go down between Randle and Bridges as the No. 2 option during the regular season. With Randle coming back from a shoulder surgery, Bridges may adopt that role earlier, but he may pass it along to the three-time All-Star once he's up to full speed.

The Knicks will likely always have two of Randle, Bridges and Brunson on the court together, so having both of them act as a No. 2 option will be important in the case that the No. 1 is on the bench or unavailable.

Bridges and Randle likely don't care about the role or responsibility of being the No. 2 option. Both of them have the same goal to win, so whoever takes this on will emerge naturally.

