Knicks Secure Sunday Sweep of Nets
Perhaps no one in the Empire State will be more disappointed to see the weekend end than the New York Knicks.
The Knicks capped off a working weekend in style on Sunday, earning a 114-104 decision over the rival Brooklyn Nets. New York (7-6) not only moved back above .500 but it also secured the team's first case of consecutive win since Oct. 28-Nov. 1, earning a sweep of the Nets after previously getting by them on Friday.
The Knicks have also won eight in a row over their crosstown rivals, putting up such a streak in the lasting matchup for the first time since 1990-91.
Back in action after a one-game absence due to a knee injury, Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 26 points and 15 rebounds. It proved to be a painful resumption for Towns, who dealt with apparent back issues after falling during a drive in the second half. OG Anunoby was right behind him with another sterling offensive effort, scoring 24 points on 9-of-17 from the field.
Anunoby, Hart, Mikal Bridges, and Cameron Payne each hit a trio of triples en route to the win, as four of the Knicks' five starters scored at least 20. The exception, Jalen Brunson, was 3-of-14 from the field but nonetheless mustered a double-double with 12 points (half of them coming from a 6-of-8 effort from the foul line) and 10 assists. Brunson's ball movement helped partly define the evening, as the Knicks had 33 assists on 43 successful field goals.
Brooklyn (5-9) once again put up a respectable fight considering their lack of talent compared to the Knicks', especially with Nic Claxton missing another game. Headliner Cam Thomas, scorer of at lest 40 in each of his last tow visits to Madison Square Garden, was held to only 11 shot attempts while Cameron Johnson (22 points, 7-of-12), Dorian Finney-Smith (16 points, 6-of-11), and the reserves (42 points while Payne had 9 of 11 for the Knicks) handled the offensive load.
With Finney-Smith forced to oversee interior duties, the Knicks held a plus-12 advantage in rebounds, with three different New Yorkers (Towns, Anunoby, Hart) pulling in at least eight each. Brooklyn never truly vanished but never got closer than eight away in a final period that saw them limited to 23 points, a stark contrast to the 40-tally showing in Friday's final dozen.
The Knicks immediately return to action on Monday when a four-game homestand ends with a visit from the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
