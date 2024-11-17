Knicks Get Star Center Back vs. Nets
KAT is back on the prowl for the New York Knicks.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, Karl-Anthony Towns will return to the Knicks' top lineup after a one-game absence on Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
Towns did not appear in Friday's tilt against Brooklyn due to a knee injury, one he sustained in the late stages of Wednesday's loss to Chicago. With a season-best 46-point effort completed, Towns had made knee-to-knee contact with Chicago star Zach LaVine in the penultimate minute and played the rest of that game with a noticeable limp.
Jericho Sims got the start in Towns' place on Friday and paired seven rebound with four points in 18 minutes but the show was stolen by rookie Ariel Hukporti, who scored seven with a quartet of blocks and rebounds each in an extended 30-minute showing.
Though Towns will be back, the Knicks (6-6) will still be missing their top reserve as Miles McBride (knee) will not play on Sunday night. McBride was previously listed as out for Friday's game due to both the knee and an illness. His minutes were taken by Hukporti's fellow rookies Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!