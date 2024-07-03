All Knicks

Knicks SG Signs with Heat

Alec Burks is leaving the New York Knicks to sign with the Miami Heat.

Mar 21, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) dribbles the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are saying goodbye to another free agent as he signs elsewhere.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat are signing Knicks veteran guard Alec Burks to a one-year deal.

Burks, who turns 33 later this month, will help the Heat with their 3-point shooting and provide depth in the backcourt.

He did the same for the Knicks when he was traded to New York back in February along with Bojan Bogdanovic for Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes. Burks didn't play much during the regular season, appearing in just 23 games down the stretch averaging 6.5 points per game.

However, Burks played a bigger role in the team's second round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers when OG Anunoby went down with an injury. Burks was in the rotation for the final five games of the series, where he averaged 17.8 points per contest, filling in a huge gap for the Knicks.

While the Knicks came up short in Game 7, Burks scored a team-high 26 points, proving he can be a strong contributor in clutch moments.

However, any clutch moments that Burks runs into in the upcoming season will be down in South Beach instead of the Big Apple.

