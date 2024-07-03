Report: Knicks Set Sights on Jazz, Team USA Star
One Utah Jazz All-Star is off the board. But the New York Knicks may soon return to Salt Lake City's well.
Per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks are set to turn to bartering to address their interior issues left behind by the Oklahoma City-bound Isaiah Hartenstein. As Scotto previously noted, Charlotte Hornets veteran Nick Richards remains a possibility but he also added Utah Jazz standout Walker Kessler to the mix in his latest offseason report.
Kessler recently wrapped his second NBA season after entering as the 22nd pick of the 2022 draft out of Auburn. He was name to the first All-Rookie team for his efforts and has averaged 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds over his first two tours.
As the Knicks continue wade through the infantile stages of the post-Hartenstein era, they seem to be satisfied with the tenured Mitchell Robinson returning to the starting five. The depth behind Robinson perhaps leaves something to be desired: while Jericho Sims appears destined to return for a fourth year, he has yet to establish any lasting role in the metropolitan rotation.
If the Knicks do seek to add a difference-maker in the paint, trading may be the last option they have left. Most of the major frontcourt men have either re-signed or found new homes, as Mo Bamba, Moritz Wagner, and James Wiseman were among those who earned new contracts on Tuesday. The Knicks also waited until the literal last minute at the draft to address the interior, drafting German standout Ariel Hukporti with the 58th and final pick of the draft last week.
While Kessler has spent his entire young career in Utah, he has experience with one of the Knicks' headliners, as he and Jalen Brunson each repped the United States in the most recent FIBA Basketball World Cup last summer.
