Knicks Should Make Bold Decision With Rookie
The New York Knicks have a new draft pick on the roster and his name is Mohamed Diawara.
Most Knicks fans probably don't know of Diawara because he has spent his entire career so far overseas and there's a chance things could stay that way.
ESPN insider Kevin Pelton believes the Knicks should stash Diawara and not make him part of the roster next season.
"Diawara hasn't developed into an impact player in his native France, having averaged just 5.8 points for Cholet last season. Stashing Diawara overseas might make more sense than having him take up a roster spot," Pelton wrote.
The Knicks have space for Diawara on the roster, but it remains to be seen if he will actually be part of the team or not.
Last year, the Knicks brought all four of their rookies on board, including two players who were overseas finds in Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti. The team could do the same with Diawara this season, but he would likely find himself on the bench for most of his rookie year while he is with New York.
When he isn't riding the bench with the Knicks in the NBA, he could be with the G League team in Westchester getting minutes to help develop his game. Even then, the chances of him making it to the Knicks and having an impact even in the next couple years while the team is in a championship contender window is slim.
Therefore, it makes sense if the Knicks plan to have Diawara overseas for another year or two. He wouldn't count towards the roster this season and it would give the Knicks a chance to sign someone with a better chance of helping the team win.
Diawara is expected to play in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Knicks, where his involvement, effort and performance will dictate what his next step is.
