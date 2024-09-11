Knicks Should Sign DeMarcus Cousins
The New York Knicks are looking for a center and former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is looking for a home.
That could make the two parties a good match for each other, but no progress has been made for Cousins for an NBA return for the past two years.
Cousins, 34, last played in the 2021-22 season for the Denver Nuggets and has played in Puerto Rico, Taiwan and the Philippines since last appearing in the NBA. While Cousins wants to return to the NBA, he is taking a step back from the way he presents himself.
"I’m not going to go out trying to convince these guys anymore," Cousins said on The Club 520 Podcast. "You know what I bring to the floor. It’s been proven. If you really wanted to know who I am, you’d take the time to get to know me instead of listening to somebody else. I’m past trying to reach out. If an opportunity comes that makes sense, I’ll consider it, but I’m done with the convincing."
Cousins has career averages of 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds in 11 seasons in the NBA, and his play overseas suggests that he still loves the game of basketball and is itching to still contribute.
With the Knicks needing a center, Cousins could be an option for them. They currently have Mitchell Robinson as the starter, but injuries limited him to just 31 games last season. They have Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa as potential backups, but neither of them have the resume Cousins has.
While Cousins hasn't played in the NBA in over two years, perhaps taking a chance on him could be what the Knicks are looking for. Signing him would be a low-risk, high-reward move that could get the Knicks one step closer to a title.
