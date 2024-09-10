Knicks Three Biggest Rivals This Season
The New York Knicks have a championship on their mind going into the upcoming season.
There are a number of teams that could steal their thunder, but three stand out above the rest.
Here are the Knicks' three biggest rivals for the 2024-25 campaign:
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers are expected to boast a whole new nucleus with Paul George joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form one of the top trios in the NBA.
They are expected to have a higher ceiling than they did a year ago, which could put them right around where the Knicks are in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Knicks beat the Sixers in six games in the opening round of the playoffs, so Philadelphia is looking to get even while New York wants to prove that last year was not a fluke.
Indiana Pacers
Naturally, the Knicks want to get revenge on the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.
The Pacers won the series in seven games after the Knicks began to crumble at the seams with injuries all across the roster.
The Knicks know that they are a better team, and they definitely want to prove that to the Pacers. Meanwhile, Indiana is coming into the season with lower expectations than a team who reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago should have.
Boston Celtics
No surprise here. Boston and New York are fighting once again. However, there's more reasons as to why these two teams are going to be rivals in the upcoming season.
The Knicks are trying to chase the Celtics as the best team in the Eastern Conference. New York wants to be where Boston is and the team acquired Mikal Bridges over the offseason to help it get that much closer.
The Celtics are hoping to repeat as champions, but the Knicks should be looking to do everything in their power to prevent that from happening.
