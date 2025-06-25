Knicks Should Sign Pistons PG
The New York Knicks are expected to be a big player in free agency as they look for ways to get better after making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.
They might not have the most money in the league, but they should be looking for creative ways to get better in the offseason.
Empire Sports Media writer Alexander Wilson thinks Detroit Pistons point guard Dennis Schroder could be a fit for the Knicks.
"New York doesn’t need a star to back up Brunson, but they do need someone who won’t implode under pressure," Wilson wrote.
"A player like Dennis Schroder could quietly check a lot of boxes if the Knicks want someone with experience and control."
"At 32 years old, Schroder is unlikely to break the bank, but he’s still effective enough to contribute meaningfully off the bench."
As a backup point guard that plays like a starter, Schroder could have interest from a number of teams in free agency, and that could boost his salary that teams could offer him.
The Knicks might get outbid by other teams for Schroder, and that could affect them in their ability to sign other free agents.
Schroder averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game in 75 appearances with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Pistons. He started 49 of those games, but only eight of those starts came with the Pistons, his final stop for the season.
If he joined the Knicks, he wouldn't be expected to start with Jalen Brunson leading the team, but he could take care of things and lift the load off of the All-Star point guard when he is on the sidelines.
Schroder is expected to negotiate with a number of teams when free agency officially begins on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
