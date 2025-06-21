Insider Reveals Timeline for Knicks Hire
Patience is a virtue and New York Knicks fans better be stocked up.
So claims a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, whose post on The Stein Line states that sources surrounding the Knicks' search for a new head coach have declared that the unveiling of Tom Thibodeau's successor is "not expected until after the [d]raft" (h/t New York Basketball on X).
That'll keep the lone such vacancy in the NBA open for at least five more days, as the annual gathering of rookies is set to be staged on Wednesday and Thursday in Brooklyn. The Knicks own one second-round choice, the No. 50 overall selection, on the current board after dealing away a good bit of their draft capital in deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason.
The Knicks' bartering for a boss has begun in earnest, as the team has finally gotten a couple of names to sit down with after a plethora of rejections to interview hired competitors.
With the dust settling, New York is said to have spoken to current free agents Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins over the past few days and that duo appears to be standing as the favorites in the race to replace the five-year leader Thibodeau. New York has been without a head coach for over two weeks now, as Thibodeau was surprisingly sacked on June 3. Despite the aforementioned rejections, multiple reports claim that the pursuit of current Dallas Mavericks boss Jason Kidd isn't over yet, though no formal conversation has been scheduled.
Fischer updated the status of each interviewee in his report: Brown's "strong relationship" with executive vice president/senior basketball advisor William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley was said to have worked in his favor while Jenkins reported made a "positive impression" in his own discussion. Both Brown and Jenkins were recently relieved of duty from Western Conference contenders, having begun last season at the respective helms of Sacramento and Memphis.
