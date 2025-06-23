Knicks Stars Send Well Wishes to Injured Tyrese Haliburton
New York Knicks stars placed rivalries aside after a devastating occurrence in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns were among those that offered well-wishes to Indiana Pacers star and former postseason adversary Tyrese Haliburton, who required assistance to leave the floor after suffering a devastating lower body injury during first quarter action against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Already dealing with a calf strain, Haliburton's participation is one of the headlines of the Finals, the capper to a magical Indiana run that ousted the Knicks in six games in the conference final round. Having endured further pain on a first quarter drive, Haliburton is speculated by many to have sustained an ACL injury after seeing an apparent pop on the back of his leg.
Indiana has officially diagnosed Haliburton with a right lower leg injury and has ruled him out for the rest of the game.
Despite the previous calf ailment, Haliburton played 23 minutes in the sixth game of the series on Thursday night. A one-sided win for the Pacers, coming in 18-point fashion, limited Haliburton to but 23 minutes, which saw him score 14 points on 5-of-12 from the field. He paired those tallies with five assists and two steals.
