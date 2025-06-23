Report: Knicks Inquired About Departed Jason Kidd Assistant
It turns out that Jason Kidd may not be the only Dallas Mavericks coach that the New York Knicks were pursuing for their top vacancy.
As the search for Tom Thibodeau's successor continues, the Knicks are said to have looked into the status of Sean Sweeney, one of the top assistants on Kidd's North Texas staff, according to a report from Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.
"In recent days the Knicks inquired about Sweeney," Townsend said. "He’s definitely on track to becoming a head coach, has interviewed for multiple jobs."
Sweeney, who has since taken the top assistant job under Gregg Popovich successor Mitch Johnson in San Antonio, had worked under Kidd during all of his head coaching stops in Dallas, Brooklyn, and Milwaukee. The two collaborated on last year's NBA Finals run, which saw Dallas fall to the Boston Celtics.
Some view Sweeney as a future head coach and Detroit and Phoenix were said to have recently inquired about his services during their own recent searches. Townsend further reported that Sweeney switched Texas locales in an effort to "[take] on more responsibility" and make "another step to becoming a head coach."
The Knicks, of course, are no stranger to poaching former Mavericks amidst their return to relevancy: their current cause is led by former North Texas point guard-turned-Manhattan captain Jalen Brunson and their training staff is partly led by Casey Smith, whose efforts were well-rewarded over this past season. New York also reportedly continues to somewhat insist upon Kidd, despite Dallas keeping him out of their grasp.
Nonetheless, the Knicks' search continues to press forward as the team is apparently preparing to work through this week's draft without a man at the helm. Following a list of rejected interviews of currently employed men, the search is reportedly led by free agents Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, both of whom interviewed for the top spot this week.
