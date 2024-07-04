Knicks Sign Former Duke, Creighton Guard
The New York Knicks are filling out their Summer League roster, and Duke Blue Devils fans may recognize the newest name on the list.
According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are signing former Duke guard Alex O'Connell to an Exhibit-10 deal. He played his final collegiate season at Creighton in 2021-22 before going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.
O'Connell, 25, played for the Stockton Kings (Sacramento's G League affiliate) in the 2022-23 campaign, where he averaged 8.6 points per game in 32 appearances with the team. This past season, O'Connell went to Italy's Serie A to play for Reyer Venezia in Venice.
The Knicks reportedly saw O'Connell in a free agent minicamp recently and offered him an invitation to the Summer League team. The Knicks hold his G League rights, so he may end up playing in Westchester this season if he impresses the team during his showcase in Las Vegas.
It remains to be seen how large of a role O'Connell will play with the Knicks in the Summer League. Tyler Kolek, one of the team's second-round pick, is expected to be the starting point guard, but it's possible O'Connell could see some run during the five games.
