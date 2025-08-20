Knicks Stars Bid Farewell After John Wall Retirement
The New York Knicks' Wildcats once again came together, but this group prowls far beyond the Main Line.
Knicks stars new and old, namely Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle respectively, were among the many basketball names that bid farewell to former All-Star John Wall after the two-way backcourt talent officially announced his retirement. Towns and Randle, like Wall, each starred for the University of Kentucky's famed men's basketball program.
"A Wildcat GOAT, Towns remarked with a flexing muscle emoji. "Enjoy retirement brother!"
"The reason I wanted to go to UK," added Randle. "Hell of a career killa!!"
Wall, who turns 35 next month, played his last NBA minutes with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2023. He spent most of his career with the Washington Wizards, who made him the top pick of the 2010 draft after his sterling single season in Lexington.
Five years later, Towns followed in Wall's footsteps when he was named the top pick of the 2015 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the two of them sandwiching Anthony Davis in 2012, Towns and Wall ensured that Kentucky is one of two schools (along with Duke) to have at least three men lead off the NBA Draft.
Wall became one of the most accomplished names in the history of the Wizards franchise before injuries took down the latter stages of his career, which were spent with the Clippers and Houston Rockets. He reached five All-Star Games, which included an appearance in the starting lineup when the Knicks hosted the exhibition at Madison Square Garden in 2015.
Over his 11-year career, Wall built an expansive national fanbase but metropolitan fans might be glad to finally see him step away: in 27 appearances against the Knicks, Wall averaged 20.7 points (his best against any Eastern Conference opponent) and 8.9 assists. One of Wall's first introductions to the national basketball scene came at Madison Square Garden, as he partook in the 2009 Jordan Brand Classic alongside fellow future UK alumni DeMarcus Cousins and Daniel Orton.
Wall isn't fully stepping away from basketball, as he immediately latched on to Amazon Prime Video's NBA coverage debut. The Knicks have 10 games on Amazon Prime Video this year, beginning in late October against Boston.
